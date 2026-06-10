HCL Technologies announced that it has launched its Cybersecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) in Mississauga, Ontario, aiming to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities in Canada.

The Mississauga center joins the companys global network of 10 CSFCs and is designed to deliver AI-driven security operations, real-time threat intelligence and next-generation cyber defense capabilities. The centre will help enterprises detect, respond to, recover from and mitigate evolving threats across complex digital environments.

As Canada prioritizes cybersecurity to protect enterprises and citizens in the digital age, the center addresses data sovereignty requirements, strengthening protection against ongoing risks through pre-emptive, resilient and locally supported cybersecurity capabilities.

Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, said, "The launch of HCLTechs Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Mississauga is a strong step for Ontarios leadership in cybersecurity and digital innovation. This investment will help protect Canadian businesses and infrastructure while creating good jobs and strengthening our digital economy.

Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech, said, "Our Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Mississauga reflects our strategic commitment to building resilient digital ecosystems for clients in Canada. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated in an AI-led landscape, this center strengthens our ability to deliver intelligence-led security operations that help enterprises anticipate threats, recover faster and build total resilience while contributing to Canadas position as a global hub for cybersecurity and technology innovation. HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).