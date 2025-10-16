Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro Ltd spurts 1.5%, up for third straight session

Wipro Ltd spurts 1.5%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 253.96, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.94% in last one year as compared to a 3.02% gain in NIFTY and a 17.08% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 253.96, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25497.7. The Sensex is at 83201.04, up 0.72%. Wipro Ltd has dropped around 0.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35401.8, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

