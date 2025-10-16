Wipro Ltd spurts 1.5%, up for third straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 253.96, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.94% in last one year as compared to a 3.02% gain in NIFTY and a 17.08% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35401.8, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.21 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 254.15, up 1.61% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 3.94% in last one year as compared to a 3.02% gain in NIFTY and a 17.08% gain in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 21.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.