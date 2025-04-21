HDFC AMC rallies after Q4 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 639 cr; declares final dividend of Rs 90/sh

HDFC Asset Management Company jumped 3.08% to Rs 4,346.15 after the company's standalone net profit rose 18.04% to Rs 638.73 crore on 20.46% surge in total income to Rs 1,025 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 901.22 crore, registering a growth of 29.59% year on year (YoY).

Profit before tax in the March 2025 quarter stood at Rs 835.34 crore, up by 23% YoY.

Operating profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 was Rs 711.5 crore, up 36% from Rs 523.6 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The AMC had a QAAUM (quarterly average assets under management) of Rs 7,74,000 crore as of 31 March 2025 compared to Rs 6,12,900 crore as of 31 March 2024 and its market share was 11.5% in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.

QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds, i.e., equity-oriented QAAUM excluding index funds, stood at Rs 4,60,900 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, with a market share of 12.8%.

The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM is 64:36, compared to the industry ratio of 56:44 for the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

As of March 2025, 70% of the companys total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 60% for the industry.

According to the company, 10.98 million systematic transactions with a value of Rs 3,650 crore were processed during the month of March 2025.

As on 31 March 2025, total live accounts stood at 23.3 million, and unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN stood at 13.2 million compared to 54.2 million for the industry, a penetration of 24%.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 26.47% to Rs 2,461.05 crore on a 28.32% surge in total income to Rs 4,058.26 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 90 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to approval by the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. If approved, the final dividend will be dispatched or remitted within the applicable regulatory timelines following the Annual General Meeting.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country. The AMC has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors, and national distributors.

