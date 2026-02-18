Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 1.37%, up for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 134.48, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.03% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% gain in NIFTY and a 29.13% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28174.55, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 200.33 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 134.65, up 1.6% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 57.03% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% gain in NIFTY and a 29.13% gain in the Nifty Auto index.