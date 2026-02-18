CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd soars 2.27%, rises for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 706.2, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.88% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% gain in NIFTY and a 16.61% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

