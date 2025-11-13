Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 9.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 645.16 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 9.56% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 645.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 552.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.645.16552.4719.1118.5182.6277.3919.8227.6516.2717.99

