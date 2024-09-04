Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 88.17 points or 0.2% at 43123.77 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 3.41%), Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 3.24%),Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 3.03%),Ajanta Pharma Ltd (up 2.94%),Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 2.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (up 2.62%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 2.58%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 2.05%), Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (up 1.95%), and Concord Biotech Ltd (up 1.83%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Vimta Labs Ltd (down 2.06%), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.01%), and Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 1.43%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 236.98 or 0.42% at 56298.96.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 42.78 points or 0.26% at 16719.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 171.1 points or 0.68% at 25108.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 533.31 points or 0.65% at 82022.13.

On BSE,1469 shares were trading in green, 1597 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

