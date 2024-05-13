Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 11.59 points or 0.03% at 34707.19 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Piramal Pharma Ltd (up 9.55%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 8.04%),Cipla Ltd (up 5.1%),Natco Pharma Ltd (up 2.4%),Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 1.58%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 1.37%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 0.96%), Innova Captab Ltd (up 0.94%), and Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 0.86%).

On the other hand, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 12.89%), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (down 5.04%), and Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (down 3.25%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 646.32 or 0.89% at 72018.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 169.25 points or 0.77% at 21885.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 625.18 points or 1.38% at 44771.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 179.27 points or 1.29% at 13683.93.

On BSE,1044 shares were trading in green, 2124 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

