Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5707.85, down 4.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 89.28% in last one year as compared to a 32.45% rally in NIFTY and a 69.52% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5707.85, down 4.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 25865.55. The Sensex is at 84467.06, down 1.29%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 2.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27610.75, down 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.66 lakh shares in last one month.

