S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Sales decline 15.34% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of S V Global Mill rose 30.30% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.34% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.491.76 -15 OPM %7.3834.09 -PBDT0.910.64 42 PBT0.840.64 31 NP0.860.66 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

