S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.34% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of S V Global Mill rose 30.30% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.34% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

