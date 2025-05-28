Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 278.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 236.17 croreNet profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 278.32% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 236.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 197.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.10% to Rs 7.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 801.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 783.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
