Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 278.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 236.17 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 278.32% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 236.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 197.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.10% to Rs 7.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 801.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 783.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

236.17197.62801.76783.833.271.682.332.088.883.6317.4714.516.861.899.607.515.411.437.606.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News