Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 610.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 450.87 crore

Net profit of Bodal Chemicals rose 610.78% to Rs 14.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 450.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 185.94% to Rs 18.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.12% to Rs 1744.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1394.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

