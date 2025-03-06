Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.13, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% slide in NIFTY and a 1.9% slide in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.13, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74122.32, up 0.53%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has slipped around 2.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24238.15, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

