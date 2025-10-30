Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.75% to Rs 306.16 crore

Net Loss of Everest Industries reported to Rs 18.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 306.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 376.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.306.16376.82-2.94-0.45-14.78-5.28-24.75-14.52-18.17-11.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News