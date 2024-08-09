Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MPS consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the June 2024 quarter

MPS consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 36.38% to Rs 180.72 crore

Net profit of MPS declined 14.55% to Rs 25.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.38% to Rs 180.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales180.72132.51 36 OPM %22.7131.64 -PBDT42.9245.10 -5 PBT36.0840.56 -11 NP25.8930.30 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Managing health insurance, setting up kitchen: Top personal finance stories

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET PG exam today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1,100 points, Nifty tops 24,350 in pre-open

Eicher Motors strong Q1 overshadowed by weak Bullet 350 sales, growth woes

US, Egypt, and Qatar call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks next week

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story