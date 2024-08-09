MPS consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.38% to Rs 180.72 croreNet profit of MPS declined 14.55% to Rs 25.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.38% to Rs 180.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales180.72132.51 36 OPM %22.7131.64 -PBDT42.9245.10 -5 PBT36.0840.56 -11 NP25.8930.30 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News