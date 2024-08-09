Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 09 2024
Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 626.50 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 10.00% to Rs 55.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 626.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 552.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales626.50552.80 13 OPM %12.6310.09 -PBDT71.9065.70 9 PBT70.0064.00 9 NP55.0050.00 10

Aug 09 2024

