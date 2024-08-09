Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.77 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 14.83% to Rs 37.87 crore

Net Loss of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 37.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37.8732.98 15 OPM %-24.32-17.37 -PBDT-4.78-5.22 8 PBT-9.84-9.38 -5 NP-9.77-9.16 -7

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

