Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 17.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.29% to Rs 2704.03 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India rose 17.99% to Rs 262.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 2704.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2520.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.08% to Rs 1180.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1167.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 11544.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11198.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2704.032520.2811544.7111198.9215.8213.9216.0816.62439.12380.941922.661887.77349.93294.051568.471556.89262.05222.101180.401167.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News