Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 17.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 7.29% to Rs 2704.03 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India rose 17.99% to Rs 262.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 2704.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2520.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.08% to Rs 1180.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1167.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 11544.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11198.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2704.032520.28 7 11544.7111198.92 3 OPM %15.8213.92 -16.0816.62 - PBDT439.12380.94 15 1922.661887.77 2 PBT349.93294.05 19 1568.471556.89 1 NP262.05222.10 18 1180.401167.74 1

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

