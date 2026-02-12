Associate Sponsors

Hiliks Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:09 PM IST
Sales rise 336.96% to Rs 8.04 crore

Net loss of Hiliks Technologies reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 336.96% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.041.84 337 OPM %-1.3719.02 -PBDT-0.110.35 PL PBT-0.260.15 PL NP-0.260.15 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

