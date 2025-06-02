Hillridge Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Hillridge Investments reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.