Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 726.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Akash Agro Industries rose 726.92% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 90.64% to Rs 262.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.20% to Rs 3.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 533.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 536.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.