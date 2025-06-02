Asian Lakto Industries standalone net profit rises 181.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.57% to Rs 10.37 crore

Net profit of Asian Lakto Industries rose 181.82% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.57% to Rs 10.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 37.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.