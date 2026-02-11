Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 64.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.59% to Rs 611.37 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 64.93% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.59% to Rs 611.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 691.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.611.37691.5015.5516.1345.8364.8911.2026.757.6621.84

