Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 64.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:40 PM IST
Sales decline 11.59% to Rs 611.37 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 64.93% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.59% to Rs 611.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 691.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales611.37691.50 -12 OPM %15.5516.13 -PBDT45.8364.89 -29 PBT11.2026.75 -58 NP7.6621.84 -65

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

