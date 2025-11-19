Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit rises 6.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.44% to Rs 64.65 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Adhesives rose 6.33% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.44% to Rs 64.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.64.6584.4416.0211.8710.109.417.557.195.715.37

