Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 482.55, down 0.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 46.8% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 31% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 482.55, down 0.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has lost around 5.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12495.9, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.15 lakh shares in last one month.