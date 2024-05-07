Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 11.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 11.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 188.05 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 11.09% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 188.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.31% to Rs 704.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 713.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales188.05188.13 0 704.09713.40 -1 OPM %-11.38-5.33 --10.63-12.19 - PBDT4.5816.74 -73 19.09-22.62 LP PBT-1.979.59 PL -7.57-53.99 86 NP10.7412.08 -11 9.95-38.09 LP

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

