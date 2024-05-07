Kore Digital standalone net profit rises 253.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 272.60% to Rs 34.54 crore

Net profit of Kore Digital rose 253.54% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 272.60% to Rs 34.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 256.83% to Rs 11.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 386.65% to Rs 103.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

34.549.27103.5121.2716.5322.2214.9822.337.132.0116.744.576.931.8616.304.324.491.2711.493.22

