IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Sales rise 22.68% to Rs 858.51 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance rose 31.70% to Rs 282.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 214.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.68% to Rs 858.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 699.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.93% to Rs 1026.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 3109.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2574.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales858.51699.79 23 3109.172574.89 21 OPM %78.3177.30 -79.9681.04 - PBDT367.63279.37 32 1342.821032.26 30 PBT363.43276.62 31 1328.211022.89 30 NP282.44214.46 32 1026.84790.32 30

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

