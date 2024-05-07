IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.68% to Rs 858.51 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance rose 31.70% to Rs 282.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 214.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.68% to Rs 858.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 699.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.93% to Rs 1026.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 3109.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2574.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

