RACL Geartech consolidated net profit declines 52.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 108.86 croreNet profit of RACL Geartech declined 52.63% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 108.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales108.8688.44 23 OPM %18.2324.89 -PBDT13.3418.19 -27 PBT6.3511.65 -45 NP4.158.76 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News