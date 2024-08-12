Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RACL Geartech consolidated net profit declines 52.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 108.86 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech declined 52.63% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 108.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales108.8688.44 23 OPM %18.2324.89 -PBDT13.3418.19 -27 PBT6.3511.65 -45 NP4.158.76 -53

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

