Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 641.3, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% drop in NIFTY and a 44.84% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 641.3, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23997.6. The Sensex is at 76205, down 0.37%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has risen around 2.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13345.65, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.8 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 641.25, up 0.83% on the day. Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up 42.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% drop in NIFTY and a 44.84% drop in the Nifty Metal index.