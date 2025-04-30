Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slips 0.88%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slips 0.88%

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 4.44% over last one month compared to 5.5% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell 0.88% today to trade at Rs 441.5. The BSE Metal index is down 0.14% to quote at 29129.86. The index is down 5.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd decreased 0.76% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 0.76% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 6.79 % over last one year compared to the 7.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 4.44% over last one month compared to 5.5% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1835 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 807 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

