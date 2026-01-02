NTPC Ltd spurts 3.49%, rises for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 348.05, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.41% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% gain in NIFTY and a 0.52% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35507.65, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.73 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 346.75, up 2.89% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 2.41% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% gain in NIFTY and a 0.52% gain in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 16.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.