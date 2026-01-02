Torrent Power Ltd gains for third straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1391, up 4.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.09% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% jump in NIFTY and a 0.52% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1391, up 4.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 26289.4. The Sensex is at 85636.03, up 0.53%. Torrent Power Ltd has gained around 6.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35507.65, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.84 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1388.3, up 3.89% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is down 8.09% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% jump in NIFTY and a 0.52% jump in the Nifty Energy index.