Tata Power Company Ltd soars 2.37%, rises for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 390.9, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 26289.4. The Sensex is at 85636.03, up 0.53%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 1.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35507.65, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 392.85, up 2.2% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 1.45% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% gain in NIFTY and a 0.52% gain in the Nifty Energy index.