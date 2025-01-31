Siemens Ltd spurts 3.39%, rises for third straight session

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 6073.85, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.97% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% gain in NIFTY and a 8.55% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6073.85, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. Siemens Ltd has dropped around 8.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6091.25, up 3.12% on the day. Siemens Ltd is up 47.97% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% gain in NIFTY and a 8.55% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 85.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

