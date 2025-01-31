Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens Ltd spurts 3.39%, rises for third straight session

Siemens Ltd spurts 3.39%, rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 6073.85, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.97% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% gain in NIFTY and a 8.55% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6073.85, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. Siemens Ltd has dropped around 8.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6091.25, up 3.12% on the day. Siemens Ltd is up 47.97% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% gain in NIFTY and a 8.55% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 85.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd rises for third straight session

NLC India Ltd soars 3.84%

NHPC Ltd spurts 4.09%

Inox Wind Ltd up for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story