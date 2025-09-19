Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Home First Finance Company India allots 37,432 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India allots 37,432 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Home First Finance Company India has allotted 37,432 equity shares under ESOP on 19 September 2025.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,70,46,294 consisting of 10,35,23,147 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to 20,71,21,158 consisting of 10,35,60,579 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

