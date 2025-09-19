Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSMEs contribute 30% to GDP, set to play crucial role in driving inclusive growth

MSMEs contribute 30% to GDP, set to play crucial role in driving inclusive growth

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian and global economy, contributing 30% to Indias GDP and over 45% to exports and drive grassroots economic transformation by promoting entrepreneurship, employment, and inclusive growth. India's diverse MSME sector reflects its strong entrepreneurial spirit, spanning from traditional industries to modern tech and will play a crucial role in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by driving inclusive growth, job creation, and innovation. Empowering them with better access to finance, technology, and markets is key to building a self-reliant and globally competitive India. Industry, Government, and financial institutions can unlock new opportunities for MSME sector and the collective insights, experiences and commitment will pave way for more responsive policies and impactful support systems for the sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sasken Tech gains after joining hands with VicOne to fortify in-vehicle protection

Paisalo Digital corrects on profit selling

RBI Governor urges states to focus on improving quality of expenditure

AstraZeneca Pharma slides as Head of Legal Pankaj Jain resigns

BSE SME L. T. Elevator lifts investors sky-high with premium debut

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story