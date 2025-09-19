Volumes spurt at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Adani Total Gas Ltd notched up volume of 6.86 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44581 shares

Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 September 2025.

Adani Total Gas Ltd notched up volume of 6.86 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44581 shares. The stock rose 8.35% to Rs.657.45. Volumes stood at 47460 shares in the last session.

Adani Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40168 shares. The stock gained 4.09% to Rs.2,500.05. Volumes stood at 45517 shares in the last session. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 2.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55293 shares. The stock increased 2.99% to Rs.863.00. Volumes stood at 51719 shares in the last session. Adani Green Energy Ltd clocked volume of 5.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.13% to Rs.1,009.55. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.