Volumes spurt at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 September 2025.
Adani Total Gas Ltd notched up volume of 6.86 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44581 shares. The stock rose 8.35% to Rs.657.45. Volumes stood at 47460 shares in the last session.
Adani Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40168 shares. The stock gained 4.09% to Rs.2,500.05. Volumes stood at 45517 shares in the last session.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 2.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55293 shares. The stock increased 2.99% to Rs.863.00. Volumes stood at 51719 shares in the last session.
Adani Green Energy Ltd clocked volume of 5.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.13% to Rs.1,009.55. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46349 shares. The stock increased 3.05% to Rs.951.20. Volumes stood at 35564 shares in the last session.
