John Cockerill India rises after bagging Tata Steel contract

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
John Cockerill India rose 3.52% to Rs 5,235.75 after the company announced that it has secured a contract from Tata Steel for setting up a Push-Pull Pickling Line (PPPL) and an Acid Regeneration Plant (ARP) at Jamshedpur.

The contract includes the supply of equipment, along with supervision of erection and commissioning to achieve full contractual performance guarantees. The PPPL will have an annual capacity of 3.5 lakh tonnes, capable of processing strip widths up to 1,350 mm and thicknesses up to 3.8 mm at a maximum speed of 120 mpm.

John Cockerill India is part of the John Cockerill Group (previously known as the CMI Group), headquartered in Belgium. It has two manufacturing facilities at Taloja and Hedavali, both in Maharashtra, and has a global footprint across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 5833.3% to Rs 1.72 crore on a 12% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 82.12 crore in Q2 CY25 over Q2 CY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

