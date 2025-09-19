John Cockerill India rises after bagging Tata Steel contract

John Cockerill India rose 3.52% to Rs 5,235.75 after the company announced that it has secured a contract from Tata Steel for setting up a Push-Pull Pickling Line (PPPL) and an Acid Regeneration Plant (ARP) at Jamshedpur.

The contract includes the supply of equipment, along with supervision of erection and commissioning to achieve full contractual performance guarantees. The PPPL will have an annual capacity of 3.5 lakh tonnes, capable of processing strip widths up to 1,350 mm and thicknesses up to 3.8 mm at a maximum speed of 120 mpm.

John Cockerill India is part of the John Cockerill Group (previously known as the CMI Group), headquartered in Belgium. It has two manufacturing facilities at Taloja and Hedavali, both in Maharashtra, and has a global footprint across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America.