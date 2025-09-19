ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 65 lakh manpower services order from Spices Board

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has received an order worth Rs 64.75 lakh from the Spices Board, under the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, for providing manpower services.

As per the companys exchange filing, the total contract value is Rs 64,75,303.63 and the agreement is scheduled to commence on 1 October 2025, continuing until 30 September 2026, unless extended further through mutual agreement.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.