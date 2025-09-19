Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 65 lakh manpower services order from Spices Board

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 65 lakh manpower services order from Spices Board

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has received an order worth Rs 64.75 lakh from the Spices Board, under the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, for providing manpower services.

As per the companys exchange filing, the total contract value is Rs 64,75,303.63 and the agreement is scheduled to commence on 1 October 2025, continuing until 30 September 2026, unless extended further through mutual agreement.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter rose 0.35% to Rs 482.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

John Cockerill India rises after bagging Tata Steel contract

Volumes spurt at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

MSMEs contribute 30% to GDP, set to play crucial role in driving inclusive growth

Sasken Tech gains after joining hands with VicOne to fortify in-vehicle protection

Paisalo Digital corrects on profit selling

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story