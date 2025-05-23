Honasa Consumer sails higher on strong quarterly winds

Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent of Mamaearth, surged 16.46% to Rs 320.80 after the company posted a 13% YoY rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 534 crore for Q4 FY25.

Gross profit climbed 14% to Rs 377 crore, lifting the gross margin slightly to 70.7% (from 70.0%), thanks to a better product mix and operational efficiency. However, EBITDA slipped 18.2% to Rs 27 crore, with the margin contracting to 5.1% from 7.0%.

Advertising remained a key lever, with ad spends rising 15% to Rs 184 crore, now forming 34.4% of revenue.

On the bottom line, Profit Before Tax (PBT) came in at Rs 32 crore, down 18% YoY, as margins narrowed to 6.0% from 8.3%. Net profit (PAT) dropped 17% YoY to Rs 25 crore, and the PAT margin shrunk to 4.7% from 6.5%.

Mamaearths strategy shift shows green shoots with double-digit YoY growth in key categories across e-Commerce and Modern Trade in Q4 FY25, backed building leadership in focus categories, optimal media mix modelling, and awareness led brand building.

It also gained market share in core categories, now ranking among the Top 5 in face wash, and expanded its retail footprint 26% YoY to 2.36 lakh outlets.

Meanwhile, The Derma Co. crossed Rs 100 crore Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in offline sales, continuing to dominate on digital platforms too.

The company's direct distribution model is gaining traction, with over 1 lakh unique outlets billed in FY25. Notably, direct distributor contribution shot up from 38% in FY24 to 71% in Q4 FY25.

The company's net profit fell 34.23% to Rs 73 crore while revenue increased 8% to Rs 2,067 crore in FY25 over FY24. Gross profit rose 9% to Rs 1,454 crore in FY25. Gross profit margin inproved to 70.3% in FY25 as against 69.8% in FY25.

The company's consolidated net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 102.18 crore in FY25, lower than Rs 235.33 crore in FY24.

Honasa Consumer is Indias largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of six brands.

