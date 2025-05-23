Hubtown soars after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Hubtown rallied 3.51% to Rs 191.85 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3.53 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 88.6 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations tanked 8.54% year on year (YoY) to Rs 105.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The firm reported profit before tax in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 32.99 crore, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 87.55 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expense tanked 61.19% year on year to Rs 107.77 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 6.89 crore (up 37.8% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 35.66 crore (down 2.56% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 85.38 crore in FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 46.54 crore in FY24.

Hubtown is in the business of real estate development.

