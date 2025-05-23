Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit declines 24.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 528.83 croreNet profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri declined 24.74% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 528.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 506.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.65% to Rs 68.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 2619.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2298.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
