ICICI Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1165.2, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.91% in last one year as compared to a 23.78% rally in NIFTY and a 10.95% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1165.2, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24224.25. The Sensex is at 79204.53, up 0.78%.ICICI Bank Ltd has eased around 5.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49748.3, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 149.34 lakh shares in last one month.

