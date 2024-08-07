ICICI Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1165.2, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.91% in last one year as compared to a 23.78% rally in NIFTY and a 10.95% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1165.2, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24224.25. The Sensex is at 79204.53, up 0.78%.ICICI Bank Ltd has eased around 5.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49748.3, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 149.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1159, down 0.28% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 18.91% in last one year as compared to a 23.78% rally in NIFTY and a 10.95% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

