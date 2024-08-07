Caplin Point rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 125 cr

Caplin Point Laboratories jumped 4.60% to Rs 1,616.65 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 19.8% to Rs 124.92 crore on 16.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 458.96 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 21.6% YoY to Rs 154.38 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 21.6% YoY to Rs 154.38 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA jumped to Rs 170.37 crore in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 23% YoY, aided by new products launches. EBITDA margin stood at 35.7% in Q1 FY25 as against 34% in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The companys LatAM business shows strong revenue and bottom-line growth with robust cashflows.

Branded generic segment drives growth in profitability with specialty products including Softgels and Pre-Filled Syringes. 70% of the companys revenue contributes from generics segment while 30% contributes from branded generics segment.

Caplin One Labs Oncology site commences exports to LatAm, Company targets breakeven revenue within next 12 months. Product registration work ongoing in 7 countries in LatAm including Mexico.

In US & regulated markets, Caplin Steriles records impressive revenue growth through enhanced automation and improved productivity.

Caplin Steriles USA Inc. will launch first products by October 2024 and plans to launch 35 products in 12 months.

The company said that it has allocated an overall Capex budget of approximately Rs 600-650 crore for the investment projects, most of which are nearing completion.

The intended Capex aims to enhance existing production capacities, widen the product range, and achieve backward integration for a majority of the products. The Capex will be financed solely through internal accruals, and the Company will remain net cash positive throughout the process.

C.C. Paarthipan, Chairman said, Our company continues to be an outlier, whether its taking the road less travelled in Latin America, or focusing on our Cashflow and Bottom line rather than unsustainable or inconsistent top line growth. Were pleased to report yet another strong set of numbers for this quarter. LatAm is a key driver of growth but were now also supported by strong performance from the US. As we embark on launching our own frontend in the US, we remain confident that our pattern of success through taking the road less travelled would repeat itself in the biggest markets in the world as well.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets of Latin America and Africa. The company has manufacturing facilities that cater to a complete range of finished dosage forms.

