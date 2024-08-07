Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lancer Containers Lines allots 9.54 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Aug 07 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Additionally allots 19.08 lakh bonus equity shares

Lancer Containers Lines has allotted 9,54,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 on conversion of foreign currency convertible bonds. Additional the company has allotted 19,08,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 pursuant to bonus issue of 2:1.

Consequent to the above allotment of shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 119,04,33,600/- consisting of 23,80,86,720 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

Aug 07 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

