ICICI Bank receives regulatory approval for acquisition of ICICI PFM

ICICI Bank announced that Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has, vide its letter dated 05 January 2026 (received by the Bank yesterday at 6:21 p.m.) accorded its approval to the Bank for the proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding in ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company (ICICI PFM) from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and for the Bank to become a sponsor of ICICI PFM subject to compliance with certain conditions.

