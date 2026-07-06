IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 81.28, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.59% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 2.5% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 81.28, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24436.8. The Sensex is at 78319.33, up 0.71%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 13.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57938.5, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 289.8 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 81.4, up 0.67% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 4.59% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 2.5% slide in the Nifty Bank index.