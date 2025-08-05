Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 42.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.45% to Rs 49462.60 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 42.98% to Rs 5947.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4159.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 49462.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38506.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.49462.6038506.4056.2851.1822969.5015830.4010504.405290.305947.904159.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News