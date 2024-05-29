Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 51.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Amines &amp; Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 51.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 6.27% to Rs 177.34 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 51.35% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 177.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.16% to Rs 39.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 647.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 597.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales177.34166.88 6 647.01597.29 8 OPM %12.438.32 -10.687.11 - PBDT18.8512.40 52 58.7435.12 67 PBT17.4911.19 56 53.6130.29 77 NP12.948.55 51 39.8322.87 74

